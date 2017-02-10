*NSYNC to reunite for Hollywood Walk of Fame star
Lance Bass claims he and former bandmates Justin Timberlake, JC Chasez, Chris Kirkpatrick and Joey Fatone will all be there to celebrate the special honor later this year. Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight,' the 37-year-old star said: "We'll all be there! We just have to decide on a date.
