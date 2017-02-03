Nicki Minaj robbed of items worth R2.6m
The 'Super Bass' hitmaker's Los Angeles mansion was "totally trashed" earlier this week after burglars forced their way into the house, knocked over and flipped furniture and other items, before making off with a lot of jewellery and other belongings. And sources told TMZ the damage looked like the burglary was personal as some of the vandalism was very deliberate, such as destroyed picture frames, perfume bottle and furniture items, and clothing belonging to the 34-year-old rapper was cut up.
