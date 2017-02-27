Moody eater Rihanna

Debbie Solomon has been cooking for the 'We Found Love' hitmaker for nearly four years now and has opened up about how the pair pick and choose what meals they want. She said: "[She's a] moody eater ... [With previous clients] I would send in a menu on a Sunday or Monday and they would pick for the week, and then I'd be able to shop and prep, but this is nothing like that.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Loudon County News.