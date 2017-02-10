Mary J. Blige, Chance, Neil Diamond s...

Mary J. Blige, Chance, Neil Diamond shine at pre-Grammy gala

Read more: The Chronicle Herald

"I look happy, somewhat, but I'm going through some horrible stuff right now," said Blige, who was about to perform in tribute to Saturday night's honoree, BET Networks President Debra Lee. Driven by her emotions, the R&B star went out to sing rousing renditions of "Thick of It" and "No More Drama" as the audience watched in awe.

