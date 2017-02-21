Mariah on New Yeara s Eve fiasco: a oeI blame everybodya

Mariah Carey is still talking about her performance on Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve Live with Ryan Seacrest - she's still upset about it, but she says she couldn't possibly begin to explain what happened. Speaking to Rolling Stone , Mariah says, "It's just something where if I can't explain it to the entire world, then they're not going to understand it, because it's not what they do.

