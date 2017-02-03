Mariah Carey sets wedding gown on fire

Mariah Carey sets wedding gown on fire

The Walkerton Herald Times

The 46-year-old singer's latest single, 'I Don't, was inspired by her break-up from fiance James Packer in October 2016, and in a pointed dig at the Australian billionaire, she sent the gown she had planned to wear for their Bora Bora nuptials up in flames for an explosive scene in the promo. And sources told TMZ, that setting fire to the $250,000 custom Valentino gown wasn't the only message Mariah sent to James in the video, as she also filmed the footage at the home they used to share in Calabasas.

Chicago, IL

