Mariah Carey Sets Her Wedding Dress Aflame in Video for New Song, "I Don't"
Mariah Carey is putting that New Year's Eve mishap behind her. She released her first new single of 2017 today - a song about her breakup with fianc James Packer called "I Don't."
