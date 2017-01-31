Mariah Carey Releases Cover Art for Forthcoming Single "I Don't"
After sharing a snippet of her forthcoming single, "I Don't," this Sunday on Mariah's World , Mariah Carey has now unveiled the cover art for the track. The vocalist posted theart to Twitter, which features Mariah with rapper YG , whose makes a guest vocal appearance on the track.
