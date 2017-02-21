Lionel Richie postpones Mariah Carey tour
The 67-year-old singer was due to team up with the 'We Belong Together' hitmaker for the 'All The Hits' tour next month, but they have had to push back the dates while Lionel recovers. He told E! News: "When you have been performing as long as I have, it takes a toll on your body.
