Lionel Richie postpones Mariah Carey ...

Lionel Richie postpones Mariah Carey tour

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Anniston Star

The 67-year-old singer was due to team up with the 'We Belong Together' hitmaker for the 'All The Hits' tour next month, but they have had to push back the dates while Lionel recovers. He told E! News: "When you have been performing as long as I have, it takes a toll on your body.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hip-Hop Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07) Wed Theonlyiz 38,679
News TV presenter says meth cooks should be 'shot in... Feb 20 BHM5267 5
Goonsspace Feb 17 Big Goon 2
Going crazy trying to figure out who sang these... Feb 16 The unknown 1
News Grammys 47 mins ago 9:06 p.m.Pregnant Beyonce g... Feb 16 Confry1 1
Can anyone help me? Feb 16 Waweru Njoroge 1
News Adele dedicates album win to Beyonce: Why mega ... Feb 14 Phil 2
See all Hip-Hop Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hip-Hop Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Iraq
  3. North Korea
  4. Libya
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,380 • Total comments across all topics: 279,135,831

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC