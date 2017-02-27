Lady Gaga to replace Beyonce at Coachella?
The 'Formation' singer pulled out of the famous music festival last week on doctor's orders to take it easy now she is expecting twins and it is thought the 'Pokerface' hitmaker will be taking the coveted headline slot. Gaga is expected to take her place on stage on Saturday April 15 and Saturday April 22 at the Empire Polo Grounds in Indio, California with bosses finalising plans and expecting to make an official announcement in the next few days.
