Key Biscayne music man headlines Coconut Grove's festival this weekend
His roots are in Motown but his musical style represents the rhythms of the world, as Key Biscayne's own Arthur Hanlon continues to blaze his own melodic trail by producing sounds that translate into a type of piano poetry that speaks to people without words. "Music is communication," Hanlon said, breaking down what his career means to him in simple yet profound terms.
Hip-Hop Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Going crazy trying to figure out who sang these...
|5 hr
|The unknown
|1
|Grammys 47 mins ago 9:06 p.m.Pregnant Beyonce g...
|5 hr
|Confry1
|1
|Can anyone help me?
|11 hr
|Waweru Njoroge
|1
|Adele dedicates album win to Beyonce: Why mega ...
|Feb 14
|Phil
|2
|Roya2Faces - Paranoia oordeel
|Feb 14
|Skrotbiler
|4
|Michelle Malkin: The Hip-Hop President - All Sw... (Sep '12)
|Feb 14
|MBTN
|11
|Could Beyonce finally win album of the year at ...
|Feb 13
|lol
|1
|freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07)
|Feb 11
|Krystal15
|38,678
