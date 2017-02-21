Katy Perry blasts back into the top 10; Bruno Mars also scores Grammy gains

When a super-popular artist who's been quiet for a while debuts a new single at the Grammys, what do you get? A super-impressive chart debut. Katy Perry 's new single "Chained to the Rhythm" has entered the Billboard Hot 100 at #4, the highest debut by a lead female artist since Adele bowed at #1 in November of 2015 with "Hello."

