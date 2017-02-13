Kanye West too busy with NYFW for Grammys
The 'Famous' hitmaker was notably absent from Sunday evening's ceremony but his mother-in-law Kris Jenner admitted she wishes he had joined her at the event at Los Angeles' Staples Center, and explained he was tied up preparing for his upcoming New York Fashion Week show so was unable to be there. Kris said on the red carpet: "The truth is he's got a big fashion show in New York because it's New York Fashion Week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.
Add your comments below
Hip-Hop Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Could Beyonce finally win album of the year at ...
|15 hr
|lol
|1
|'American Digger': Chicago Cops Bust Ric Savage (May '12)
|Sun
|Skrotbil
|12
|freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07)
|Sat
|Krystal15
|38,678
|An Essay: Why Justin tops Elvis.
|Feb 10
|Alex
|1
|Crowd member twerks at Pharrell at Glastonbury ... (Jul '15)
|Feb 7
|Layla
|3
|Michelle Malkin: The Hip-Hop President - All Sw... (Sep '12)
|Feb 3
|MBTN
|9
|A Capella Hip-Hop Quartet
|Feb 1
|ainthip
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hip-Hop Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC