Kanye West too busy with NYFW for Gra...

Kanye West too busy with NYFW for Grammys

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Anniston Star

The 'Famous' hitmaker was notably absent from Sunday evening's ceremony but his mother-in-law Kris Jenner admitted she wishes he had joined her at the event at Los Angeles' Staples Center, and explained he was tied up preparing for his upcoming New York Fashion Week show so was unable to be there. Kris said on the red carpet: "The truth is he's got a big fashion show in New York because it's New York Fashion Week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hip-Hop Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Could Beyonce finally win album of the year at ... 15 hr lol 1
News 'American Digger': Chicago Cops Bust Ric Savage (May '12) Sun Skrotbil 12
freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07) Sat Krystal15 38,678
News An Essay: Why Justin tops Elvis. Feb 10 Alex 1
News Crowd member twerks at Pharrell at Glastonbury ... (Jul '15) Feb 7 Layla 3
News Michelle Malkin: The Hip-Hop President - All Sw... (Sep '12) Feb 3 MBTN 9
A Capella Hip-Hop Quartet Feb 1 ainthip 1
See all Hip-Hop Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hip-Hop Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Al Franken
  2. Iran
  3. Pakistan
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,627 • Total comments across all topics: 278,836,110

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC