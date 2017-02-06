Kanye West deletes all tweets defending Trump meeting
Kanye West deleted all of his tweets defending his meeting with President Donald Trump sometime between Sunday night and Monday morning. West, who met with Trump at Trump Tower in December, explained his meeting with the then-President-elect in the series of now-deleted tweets amid intense backlash from fans and friends like John Legend.
