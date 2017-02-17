Justin Timberlake's Trolls fear
Justin Timberlake admitted writing a song for the 'Trolls' movie was one of the hardest things he has ever done. While the star has gone on to receive an Oscar nomination for 'Can't Stop The Feeling', he was originally worried that he and co-writers Max Martin and Karl Johan Schuster would not be able to pen a track that would work for the animated characters to sing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sequoyah County Times.
Add your comments below
Hip-Hop Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|TV presenter says meth cooks should be 'shot in...
|2 hr
|BHM5267
|5
|freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07)
|Fri
|Big Goon
|38,681
|Goonsspace
|Fri
|Big Goon
|2
|Going crazy trying to figure out who sang these...
|Feb 16
|The unknown
|1
|Grammys 47 mins ago 9:06 p.m.Pregnant Beyonce g...
|Feb 16
|Confry1
|1
|Can anyone help me?
|Feb 16
|Waweru Njoroge
|1
|Adele dedicates album win to Beyonce: Why mega ...
|Feb 14
|Phil
|2
Find what you want!
Search Hip-Hop Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC