Justin Timberlake was 'growing out' of *NSYNC
The 'Can't Stop The Feeling' hitmaker decided to "follow his heart" and leave the boy band - which also included JC Chasez, Chris Kirkpatrick, Joey Fatone and Lance Bass - so he could launch his own solo career. Speaking about the split, he said: "We were on a stadium tour, and I just felt like the whole thing was too big.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.
Add your comments below
Hip-Hop Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'American Digger': Chicago Cops Bust Ric Savage (May '12)
|Wed
|Skrotbil
|11
|freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07)
|Tue
|hey
|38,675
|Crowd member twerks at Pharrell at Glastonbury ... (Jul '15)
|Tue
|Layla
|3
|Michelle Malkin: The Hip-Hop President - All Sw... (Sep '12)
|Feb 3
|MBTN
|9
|A Capella Hip-Hop Quartet
|Feb 1
|ainthip
|1
|Judge restricts Robin Thicke's contact with his...
|Jan 26
|Chris
|1
|Canadian pop singer Alessia Cara to play 'Satur...
|Jan 26
|lolp
|2
Find what you want!
Search Hip-Hop Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC