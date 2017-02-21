Justin Timberlake: Current Oscar nominee, future Oscar host?

Justin Timberlake has appeared in an Oscar-winning movie, and he's nominated for an Oscar this year himself, in the category of Best Original Song, for "Can't Stop the Feeling!" But would JT ever want to take the next step and host the Oscars one day? Well, maybesortakinda. Justin seems tailor-made to be an Oscar host: he can do sketch comedy, he can sing and dance, he's got lots of celebrity pals he can recruit to help him out, and he's extremely well-liked and non-controversial.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KKIQ-FM Pleasanton.