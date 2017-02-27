John Legend's songwriting has changed...

John Legend's songwriting has changed thanks to fatherhood

The 38-year-old singer-songwriter has claimed he has matured "a lot" over the past decade and he believes marrying his 31-year-old wife Chrissy Teigen and having 10-month-old daughter Luna has added "new perspectives" and "new layers" to his songs and their subject matter. Speaking about his songwriting style and how it has differed from his 2004 debut album 'Get Lifted' to Fault magazine, the dark-haired hunk said: "I've grown up a lot in the last twelve years and had a lot more life experiences.

