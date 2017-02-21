Jay Z and Beyonce late for Harvey Wei...

Jay Z and Beyonce late for Harvey Weinstein's party

The couple - who have five-year-old daughter Blue Ivy and are expecting twins together - made a surprise appearance at the movie mogul's lavish bash at the Montage Beverly Hills on Saturday , but when they got there, Cynthia Erivo, Chris Jackson and Corbin Bleu were already in the middle of their 'In the Heights' medley. According to the New York Post newspaper's Page Six column, Harvey urged the singers - who had been introduced by the show's creator Lin-Manuel Miranda - to stay on stage and perform "the first five minutes" again, much to the delight of the star-studded crowd.

