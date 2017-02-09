Jason Derulo accuses American Airline...

Jason Derulo accuses American Airlines of 'racial...

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: The London Free Press

Jason Derulo attends the 2016 Nickelodeon HALO awards at Basketball City Pier 36 - South Street on November 11, 2016 in New York City. The 27-year-old singer was flying from Miami to Los Angeles on Wednesday with his entourage and their luggage.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The London Free Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hip-Hop Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07) 2 hr Hi my name is Dylan 38,676
News 'American Digger': Chicago Cops Bust Ric Savage (May '12) Wed Skrotbil 11
News Crowd member twerks at Pharrell at Glastonbury ... (Jul '15) Feb 7 Layla 3
News Michelle Malkin: The Hip-Hop President - All Sw... (Sep '12) Feb 3 MBTN 9
A Capella Hip-Hop Quartet Feb 1 ainthip 1
News Judge restricts Robin Thicke's contact with his... Jan 26 Chris 1
News Canadian pop singer Alessia Cara to play 'Satur... Jan 26 lolp 2
See all Hip-Hop Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hip-Hop Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. American Idol
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Gunman
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Iran
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Mexico
  5. Super Bowl
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,062 • Total comments across all topics: 278,713,158

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC