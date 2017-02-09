Jason Derulo accuses American Airlines of 'racial...
Jason Derulo attends the 2016 Nickelodeon HALO awards at Basketball City Pier 36 - South Street on November 11, 2016 in New York City. The 27-year-old singer was flying from Miami to Los Angeles on Wednesday with his entourage and their luggage.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The London Free Press.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hip-Hop Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07)
|2 hr
|Hi my name is Dylan
|38,676
|'American Digger': Chicago Cops Bust Ric Savage (May '12)
|Wed
|Skrotbil
|11
|Crowd member twerks at Pharrell at Glastonbury ... (Jul '15)
|Feb 7
|Layla
|3
|Michelle Malkin: The Hip-Hop President - All Sw... (Sep '12)
|Feb 3
|MBTN
|9
|A Capella Hip-Hop Quartet
|Feb 1
|ainthip
|1
|Judge restricts Robin Thicke's contact with his...
|Jan 26
|Chris
|1
|Canadian pop singer Alessia Cara to play 'Satur...
|Jan 26
|lolp
|2
Find what you want!
Search Hip-Hop Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC