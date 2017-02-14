Initial Grammy sales figures are good...

Initial Grammy sales figures are good news for Adele, Beyonce, Bee Gees & more

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: KKIQ-FM Pleasanton

Say what you will about the Grammys - there's no doubt that an appearance on the telecast can sell records. Initial sales figures show that, apparently, music fans went straight to their computers and downloaded whatever songs they saw performed on Sunday night.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KKIQ-FM Pleasanton.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hip-Hop Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Adele dedicates album win to Beyonce: Why mega ... 11 hr Phil 2
Roya2Faces - Paranoia oordeel 14 hr Skrotbiler 4
News Michelle Malkin: The Hip-Hop President - All Sw... (Sep '12) 15 hr MBTN 11
News Could Beyonce finally win album of the year at ... Mon lol 1
News 'American Digger': Chicago Cops Bust Ric Savage (May '12) Feb 12 Skrotbil 12
freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07) Feb 11 Krystal15 38,678
News An Essay: Why Justin tops Elvis. Feb 10 Alex 1
See all Hip-Hop Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hip-Hop Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Pakistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Syria
  2. Hurricane
  3. Toyota
  4. Iran
  5. Super Bowl
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,921 • Total comments across all topics: 278,875,075

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC