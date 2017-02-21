Hip Hop Single Sales: Bruno Mars, The Weeknd & More Bruno Mars

Hip Hop Single Sales: Bruno Mars, The...

Bruno Mars

Bruno Mars' 24K Magic album has spawned another #1 hit in "That's What I Like," netting the R&B singer two singles in the top three spots on the Hip Hop and R&B single sales chart. The Weeknd's "I Feel It Coming" featuring Daft Punk jumped two spots for the #2 slot, and Mars' platinum-selling title single from his third album, "24K Magic," caps off the #3 spot.

