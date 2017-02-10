Hidden Figures star Janelle Monae say...

Hidden Figures star Janelle Monae says her mentor Prince was a 'huge feminist'

Janelle, who stars in the Oscar-nominated films Hidden Figures and Moonlight, described the Purple Rain hit-maker as a "champion for women". Prince featured on Janelle's 2013 song Givin Em What They Love and she performed a medley of his hits at the BET Awards last year, following his sudden death in April.

Chicago, IL

