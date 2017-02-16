Hear the Weeknd's Sultry 'Some Way' Collaboration With Nav
The Weeknd unleashes a silky and lascivious verse on "Some Way," a new song from budding Toronto producer/rapper, Nav . Over lithe percussion and a purring high-pitched synth melody, the Weeknd unspools a world of sex, drugs and clap-backs in his sultry croon.
