Hear Kelly Clarkson's soulful new duet with Aloe Blacc from "The Shack"
We're still waiting for details and a release date for Kelly Clarkson 's new album, but right now you can now listen to a brand-new song from her. " Love Goes On ," is a duet between Kelly and Aloe Blacc , and it's on the soundtrack of the movie The Shack, which will be in theaters March 3. The soundtrack is in stores and online, available for streaming and purchase, today.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMGI-FM Terre Haute.
Add your comments below
Hip-Hop Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|manager needed
|42 min
|Homicide
|1
|freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07)
|Wed
|Theonlyiz
|38,679
|TV presenter says meth cooks should be 'shot in...
|Feb 20
|BHM5267
|5
|Goonsspace
|Feb 17
|Big Goon
|2
|Going crazy trying to figure out who sang these...
|Feb 16
|The unknown
|1
|Grammys 47 mins ago 9:06 p.m.Pregnant Beyonce g...
|Feb 16
|Confry1
|1
|Can anyone help me?
|Feb 16
|Waweru Njoroge
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hip-Hop Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC