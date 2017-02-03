H&M Unveils New Spring Icons Campaign...

H&M Unveils New Spring Icons Campaign Visual Starring The Weeknd

The Weeknd's gone from "Starboy" to fashion icon. The singer is currently fronting H&M's Spring Icons campaign and is featured in a new teaser film wearing self-selected pieces from the collection.

Chicago, IL

