Grammys 2017 a " the performances
As usual, Sunday night's Grammy Awards were less about the awards, and more about the performances, as unexpected artists duetted with one another, and artists who perhaps weren't household names going into the show proved why they were nominated in the first place. Here's rundown of who sang what: Adele opened the show with a simple, stark performance of "Hello" - she sang on a darkened stage surrounded by a circle of light.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KKIQ-FM Pleasanton.
Add your comments below
Hip-Hop Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Could Beyonce finally win album of the year at ...
|18 hr
|lol
|1
|'American Digger': Chicago Cops Bust Ric Savage (May '12)
|Sun
|Skrotbil
|12
|freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07)
|Sat
|Krystal15
|38,678
|An Essay: Why Justin tops Elvis.
|Feb 10
|Alex
|1
|Crowd member twerks at Pharrell at Glastonbury ... (Jul '15)
|Feb 7
|Layla
|3
|Michelle Malkin: The Hip-Hop President - All Sw... (Sep '12)
|Feb 3
|MBTN
|9
|A Capella Hip-Hop Quartet
|Feb 1
|ainthip
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hip-Hop Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC