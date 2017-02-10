Grammy producers slam Frank Ocean

Ocean refused to submit his 2016 album 'Blonde' for considering for the annual awards show, calling it "dated" and out of touch with young black artists but the Grammy Awards broadcast's producer Ken Ehrlich and writer David Wild have hit out at Frank and his 2013 performance at the ceremony. Speaking on the Rolling Stone Music Now podcast, David said: "Frank had a very definite idea of exactly what he wanted to do and how he wanted to do it.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenville Sun.