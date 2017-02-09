Grammy Nominee Ryan Tedder, Producer for Both Adele and Beyonce,...
OneRepublic 's Ryan Tedder won a Grammy for his production work on Adele 's album 21 , and he's nominated again this year for his production work on her album 25 . But Ryan's also been nominated for his production work on Beyonce songs and albums.
