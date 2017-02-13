Grammy Awards 2017: Adele makes comeback, sweeps top awards

At the 59th annual Grammy Awards, Adele took home all three of the top awards - Record of the Year, Album of the Year and Song of the Year - for her album 25 and song Hello . In her acceptance speech for Album of the Year, the singer dedicated the award to Beyonce, speaking of her admiration for the singer and the Lemonade album.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.