Grammy Awards 2017: Adele makes comeback, sweeps top awards
At the 59th annual Grammy Awards, Adele took home all three of the top awards - Record of the Year, Album of the Year and Song of the Year - for her album 25 and song Hello . In her acceptance speech for Album of the Year, the singer dedicated the award to Beyonce, speaking of her admiration for the singer and the Lemonade album.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.
Add your comments below
Hip-Hop Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Could Beyonce finally win album of the year at ...
|11 hr
|lol
|1
|'American Digger': Chicago Cops Bust Ric Savage (May '12)
|Sun
|Skrotbil
|12
|freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07)
|Sat
|Krystal15
|38,678
|An Essay: Why Justin tops Elvis.
|Feb 10
|Alex
|1
|Crowd member twerks at Pharrell at Glastonbury ... (Jul '15)
|Feb 7
|Layla
|3
|Michelle Malkin: The Hip-Hop President - All Sw... (Sep '12)
|Feb 3
|MBTN
|9
|A Capella Hip-Hop Quartet
|Feb 1
|ainthip
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hip-Hop Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC