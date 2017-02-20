'Funky Drummer' behind hip-hop classics dead
Clyde Stubblefield, one of funk's defining drummers whose solo in a James Brown song became a standard sample for hip-hop but earned him little money, died Saturday. He was 73. Stubblefield's death from kidney failure was confirmed by Joey B. Banks, a fellow drummer who played with him in his home of Madison, Wisconsin.
