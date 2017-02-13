Frank Ocean slams Grammy producer after criticism
Frank Ocean has had a pop at producers of the Grammy Awards over their criticism of his performance at the 2013 edition of the show. Grammy producer Ken Ehrlich told Rolling Stone's Music Now podcast that the star's's vision for the performance was "faulty".
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salisbury Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hip-Hop Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Michelle Malkin: The Hip-Hop President - All Sw... (Sep '12)
|20 min
|Anonymous
|10
|Adele dedicates album win to Beyonce: Why mega ...
|1 hr
|Maltamon
|1
|Could Beyonce finally win album of the year at ...
|Mon
|lol
|1
|'American Digger': Chicago Cops Bust Ric Savage (May '12)
|Sun
|Skrotbil
|12
|freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07)
|Sat
|Krystal15
|38,678
|An Essay: Why Justin tops Elvis.
|Feb 10
|Alex
|1
|Crowd member twerks at Pharrell at Glastonbury ... (Jul '15)
|Feb 7
|Layla
|3
Find what you want!
Search Hip-Hop Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC