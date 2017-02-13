Frank Ocean slams Grammy producer aft...

Frank Ocean slams Grammy producer after criticism

Frank Ocean has had a pop at producers of the Grammy Awards over their criticism of his performance at the 2013 edition of the show. Grammy producer Ken Ehrlich told Rolling Stone's Music Now podcast that the star's's vision for the performance was "faulty".

