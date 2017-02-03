Frank Ocean slammed as a 'scam artist...

Frank Ocean slammed as a 'scam artist, fraud and hypocrite'

There are 1 comment on the Anniston Star story from 14 hrs ago, titled Frank Ocean slammed as a 'scam artist, fraud and hypocrite'. In it, Anniston Star reports that:

The 29-year-old star is being sued by his dad Calvin Cooksey over a Tumblr post following the shooting at a gay nightclub in Orlando, Florida, in June last year, after he wrote: "I was 6 years old when I heard my dad call our transgender waitress a f****t as he dragged me out of a neighborhood diner saying we wouldn't be served because she was dirty. " Cooksey has denied the incident ever took place and has filed a $14.5 million defamation lawsuit against the star.

L Craig s Hush Puppies

Philadelphia, PA

#1 Yesterday
As counsel for Mr. Cooksey I can assure you it was a restaurant by any understanding, not a diner as has been falsely claimed....

