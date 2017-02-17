Fat Joe & Remy Maa s New "Plata O Plomo" Album
Riding high off their Grammy nominations , Fat Joe and Remy Ma release their Plata o Plomo album, writes HipHopDX.com Along with the lead single " All the Way Up " featuring French Montana and Infared, the project is made up of 12 tracks showing the Terror Squad rappers are just as relevant as ever.
