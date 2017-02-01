Even celebrities are dying of excitement about Beyonce's pregnancy
The singer revealed the news in an Instagram photo of her cradling her baby bump, and Rihanna, who was mentored by Beyonce's husband Jay Z in her early career, shared the picture and wrote on Instagram: "So excited about this news!!!! Congratulations to you @Beyonce and my big brother Jay!!!!" British singer Rita Ora, who used to be on Jay Z's record label Roc Nation, also shared the photo: Yay!!!!! Congratulations Y !!!!! Y' Y 1 4 Y' Y 1 4 Y' Y 1 4 Y' Y 1 4 Y' Y 1 4 soooooo beautiful!!!!! pic.twitter.com/K4sRWKi8At NO - YOU ARE CRYING BECAUSE BEYONCA< IS HAVING TWINS Y Y Y Y Y Y Y Y Y Y Y Y I feel like I'm more excited for BeyoncA© to be pregnant than I will be for my own child.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hampshire Chronicle.
Add your comments below
Hip-Hop Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A Capella Hip-Hop Quartet
|22 hr
|ainthip
|1
|'American Digger': Chicago Cops Bust Ric Savage (May '12)
|Wed
|paykasa
|10
|Judge restricts Robin Thicke's contact with his...
|Jan 26
|Chris
|1
|Canadian pop singer Alessia Cara to play 'Satur...
|Jan 26
|lolp
|2
|freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07)
|Jan 25
|ArielGrace
|38,673
|Rae Sremmurd Brings Out Drake In Amsterdam
|Jan 24
|Time
|2
|Kanye West not asked to perform at 'traditional...
|Jan 22
|Drax112
|2
Find what you want!
Search Hip-Hop Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC