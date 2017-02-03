Ed Sheeran didn't miss singing during his one year hiatus
The 25-year-old star announced he was taking a break from music in December 2015, and while the 'Castle on the Hill' hitmaker had "withdrawal symptoms" from performing during his 12 months off, he didn't "really" long to be on stage entertaining his fans. Speaking about his break to the Australian show 'The Project' on Monday , the flame-haired vocalist said: "Not for the first bit, but I found myself going to concerts and having withdrawal symptoms from it, but I didn't really miss it that much."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.
Add your comments below
Hip-Hop Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Michelle Malkin: The Hip-Hop President - All Sw... (Sep '12)
|Feb 3
|MBTN
|9
|freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07)
|Feb 2
|DARKxBLACK
|38,674
|A Capella Hip-Hop Quartet
|Feb 1
|ainthip
|1
|'American Digger': Chicago Cops Bust Ric Savage (May '12)
|Feb 1
|paykasa
|10
|Judge restricts Robin Thicke's contact with his...
|Jan 26
|Chris
|1
|Canadian pop singer Alessia Cara to play 'Satur...
|Jan 26
|lolp
|2
|Rae Sremmurd Brings Out Drake In Amsterdam
|Jan 24
|Time
|2
Find what you want!
Search Hip-Hop Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC