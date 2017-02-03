Ed Sheeran didn't miss singing during his one year hiatus

The 25-year-old star announced he was taking a break from music in December 2015, and while the 'Castle on the Hill' hitmaker had "withdrawal symptoms" from performing during his 12 months off, he didn't "really" long to be on stage entertaining his fans. Speaking about his break to the Australian show 'The Project' on Monday , the flame-haired vocalist said: "Not for the first bit, but I found myself going to concerts and having withdrawal symptoms from it, but I didn't really miss it that much."

