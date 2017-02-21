Drake's mystery girl Jorja Smith from Walsall is destined to be the UK's answer to Rihanna
Drake fans were surprised when the superstar singer made a shout out to someone in the audience. The Hotline Bling singer brought out a girl; - one of his opening acts onto the stage saying, "She's from Walsall" In the know music fans will know her as the Black Country's risin star Jorja Smith, a 19-year-old singer who was named on BBC Music Sound of 2017 'ones to watch' list comprising of 15 new artists tipped for big things in the next year.
