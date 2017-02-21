Drake's mystery girl Jorja Smith from Walsall is destined to be the UK's answer to Rihanna

Drake fans were surprised when the superstar singer made a shout out to someone in the audience. The Hotline Bling singer brought out a girl; - one of his opening acts onto the stage saying, "She's from Walsall" In the know music fans will know her as the Black Country's risin star Jorja Smith, a 19-year-old singer who was named on BBC Music Sound of 2017 'ones to watch' list comprising of 15 new artists tipped for big things in the next year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at IcWolverhampton.