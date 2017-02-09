Drake White Wins Spot on Grammy Pre-S...

Drake White Wins Spot on Grammy Pre-Show as Artist of Tomorrow

Nominated by his former tour partners Zac Brown Band , the "Livin' the Dream" singer beat out both newcomers Bailey Bryan and Farina for the honor. "I am beyond honored" Drake says.

