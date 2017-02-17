Drake hits out at Grammys for labelli...

Drake hits out at Grammys for labelling Hotline Bling a rap song

13 hrs ago Read more: Evening Times

Drake has accused the Grammy award organisers of profiling him as a rapper because of the colour of his skin. The Canadian musician was handed the best rap/sung performance and best rap song for hit track Hotline Bling at the ceremony earlier this month.

