Drake Building Massive Mansion In Canada: See First Pic Of His Epic New House

14 hrs ago

Drake's living a life of luxury! The 'Hotline Bling' rapper is building a massive mansion in Canada, and he shared the first pic of his epic new crib on Feb. 17. It features multiple bedrooms, a ginormous yard and more! Prepare to be amazed! Drake 's dream home is officially in progress! The rapper, 30, treated fans to a never-before-seen photo of his luxurious new crib in Canada on Feb. 17, featuring several sizable bedrooms, multiple car garages and more. He captioned the jaw-dropping pic, "Manifested this one from time."

Chicago, IL

