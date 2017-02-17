Drake blasts Kanye West, Meek Mill and Grammy Awards
Last year, during a concert on his 'Saint Pablo' tour, Kanye slammed Drake and DJ Khaled, claiming their music was overplayed on radio stations, and Drake admitted he was puzzled by the comments. During an interview on OVO Radio with DJ Semtex, Drake said: "I think everybody has their own little things going on, I'm not really sure what he's referring to half the time, cos in the same breath, I went from being... like working on a project with him, to him sorta publicly s****ing on me and DJ Khaled for being on the radio too much.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sequoyah County Times.
Add your comments below
Hip-Hop Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|TV presenter says meth cooks should be 'shot in...
|1 hr
|Just Think
|4
|freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07)
|Fri
|Big Goon
|38,681
|Goonsspace
|Fri
|Big Goon
|2
|Going crazy trying to figure out who sang these...
|Feb 16
|The unknown
|1
|Grammys 47 mins ago 9:06 p.m.Pregnant Beyonce g...
|Feb 16
|Confry1
|1
|Can anyone help me?
|Feb 16
|Waweru Njoroge
|1
|Adele dedicates album win to Beyonce: Why mega ...
|Feb 14
|Phil
|2
Find what you want!
Search Hip-Hop Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC