Drake, Bieber join diverse group of Canadians vying for Grammy Awards
Several Canadians will be going for gold at tonight's Grammy Awards, including two of the country's biggest pop performers. Drake and Justin Bieber will square off against country singer Sturgill Simpson and pop powerhouses Adele and Beyonce, who are all nominated for album of the year.
