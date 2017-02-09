Drake and Jennifer Lopez split 'for now'
The 30-year-old rapper has reportedly ended his two-month relationship with the 47-year-old singer "for now" due to their busy schedules. But friends told USMagazine.com they hope to reunite when he wraps up his European tour next month and returns to Los Angeles.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hip-Hop Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07)
|13 hr
|Hi my name is Dylan
|38,676
|'American Digger': Chicago Cops Bust Ric Savage (May '12)
|Wed
|Skrotbil
|11
|Crowd member twerks at Pharrell at Glastonbury ... (Jul '15)
|Feb 7
|Layla
|3
|Michelle Malkin: The Hip-Hop President - All Sw... (Sep '12)
|Feb 3
|MBTN
|9
|A Capella Hip-Hop Quartet
|Feb 1
|ainthip
|1
|Judge restricts Robin Thicke's contact with his...
|Jan 26
|Chris
|1
|Canadian pop singer Alessia Cara to play 'Satur...
|Jan 26
|lolp
|2
Find what you want!
Search Hip-Hop Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC