Drake and Jennifer Lopez split 'for now'

11 hrs ago

The 30-year-old rapper has reportedly ended his two-month relationship with the 47-year-old singer "for now" due to their busy schedules. But friends told USMagazine.com they hope to reunite when he wraps up his European tour next month and returns to Los Angeles.

Chicago, IL

