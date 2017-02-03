DJ Khaled enjoying fatherhood, calls ...

DJ Khaled enjoying fatherhood, calls son 'biggest blessing'

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Myrtle Beach Online

Khaled spoke of 3-month-old Asahd on the red carpet for the ESPN Super Bowl party Friday night in Houston. "I'm working on my new album.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Myrtle Beach Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hip-Hop Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Frank Ocean slammed as a 'scam artist, fraud an... 22 hr L Craig s Hush Pu... 1
News Michelle Malkin: The Hip-Hop President - All Sw... (Sep '12) Fri MBTN 9
freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07) Thu DARKxBLACK 38,674
A Capella Hip-Hop Quartet Feb 1 ainthip 1
News 'American Digger': Chicago Cops Bust Ric Savage (May '12) Feb 1 paykasa 10
News Judge restricts Robin Thicke's contact with his... Jan 26 Chris 1
News Canadian pop singer Alessia Cara to play 'Satur... Jan 26 lolp 2
See all Hip-Hop Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hip-Hop Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Gunman
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,452 • Total comments across all topics: 278,564,876

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC