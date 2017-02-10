Detroit assault case moves forward against singer Trey Songz
Songz, whose real name is Tremaine Neverson, appeared by video on Friday in 36th District Court. He was charged in December after authorities said he threw microphones and speakers from the stage during a performance at Detroit's Joe Louis Arena.
