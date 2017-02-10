Detroit assault case moves forward ag...

Detroit assault case moves forward against singer Trey Songz

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: WJRT

Songz, whose real name is Tremaine Neverson, appeared by video on Friday in 36th District Court. He was charged in December after authorities said he threw microphones and speakers from the stage during a performance at Detroit's Joe Louis Arena.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WJRT.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hip-Hop Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News An Essay: Why Justin tops Elvis. 9 hr Alex 1
freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07) Thu Hi my name is Dylan 38,676
News 'American Digger': Chicago Cops Bust Ric Savage (May '12) Feb 8 Skrotbil 11
News Crowd member twerks at Pharrell at Glastonbury ... (Jul '15) Feb 7 Layla 3
News Michelle Malkin: The Hip-Hop President - All Sw... (Sep '12) Feb 3 MBTN 9
A Capella Hip-Hop Quartet Feb 1 ainthip 1
News Judge restricts Robin Thicke's contact with his... Jan 26 Chris 1
See all Hip-Hop Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hip-Hop Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,379 • Total comments across all topics: 278,749,507

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC