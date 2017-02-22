David Bowie, Emeli Sande among winners at Brit Awards
Britain's music industry saluted chart-topping talent and departed icons at Wednesday's Brit Awards, where nominees included Drake, Beyonce and David Bowie. Bowie, who died in January 2016, was named British male artist of the year and is also nominated in the album of the year category for valedictory release "Blackstar" Bowie's award was accepted by Michael C. Hall, star of "Lazarus," a stage musical based around the late artist's songs.
