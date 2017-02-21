Court closes Robin Thicke restraining order trial to public

In this Feb. 24, 2013 file photo, Paula Patton and Robin Thicke arrive at the 2013 Vanity Fair Oscars Viewing and After Party at the Sunset Plaza Hotel in West Hollywood, Calif. In a Feb. 21, 2017, court filing, Patton's attorneys accused Thicke of evidence tampering by altering a court order in an attempt to get the actress arrested for kidnapping in an ongoing custody dispute between the former couple.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.