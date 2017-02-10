Ciara: I've 'embraced' my insecurities

Ciara: I've 'embraced' my insecurities

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Anniston Star

The 31-year-old singer has admitted that at a younger age she never wanted to be "expressive" because she was "worried" what people might say, but says as she has gotten older she's come to terms with the "unique things" that make her who she is. She told Glamour magazine: "Flaws are embraced rather than frowned upon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hip-Hop Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News An Essay: Why Justin tops Elvis. 16 hr Alex 1
freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07) Thu Hi my name is Dylan 38,676
News 'American Digger': Chicago Cops Bust Ric Savage (May '12) Feb 8 Skrotbil 11
News Crowd member twerks at Pharrell at Glastonbury ... (Jul '15) Feb 7 Layla 3
News Michelle Malkin: The Hip-Hop President - All Sw... (Sep '12) Feb 3 MBTN 9
A Capella Hip-Hop Quartet Feb 1 ainthip 1
News Judge restricts Robin Thicke's contact with his... Jan 26 Chris 1
See all Hip-Hop Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hip-Hop Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. Gunman
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,646 • Total comments across all topics: 278,757,258

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC