Ciara having a baby boy?
Ciara has appeared to hint she is having a baby boy after she posted a cryptic message on Instagram where she revealed blue is "one of her favourite colours". The 'I Bet' hitmaker - who is expecting her and Russell Wilson's first child - appeared to hint the sex of her unborn child as she uploaded a picture of herself looking radiant and cradling her baby bump on the red carpet.
