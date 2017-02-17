Ciara having a baby boy?

Ciara has appeared to hint she is having a baby boy after she posted a cryptic message on Instagram where she revealed blue is "one of her favourite colours". The 'I Bet' hitmaker - who is expecting her and Russell Wilson's first child - appeared to hint the sex of her unborn child as she uploaded a picture of herself looking radiant and cradling her baby bump on the red carpet.

