Chrissy Teigen's post-baby body 'will never be the same'

Chrissy Teigen says her body "will never be the same" after giving birth to her 10-month-old daughter, Luna. The 31-year-old model, who is married to singer John Legend, insists her trim figure has "changed a lot" and her "bones feel a bit weaker" now, but she still feels "comfortable" in her own skin.

