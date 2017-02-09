Chrissy Teigen's post-baby body 'will never be the same'
Chrissy Teigen says her body "will never be the same" after giving birth to her 10-month-old daughter, Luna. The 31-year-old model, who is married to singer John Legend, insists her trim figure has "changed a lot" and her "bones feel a bit weaker" now, but she still feels "comfortable" in her own skin.
Hip-Hop Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07)
|16 hr
|Hi my name is Dylan
|38,676
|'American Digger': Chicago Cops Bust Ric Savage (May '12)
|Wed
|Skrotbil
|11
|Crowd member twerks at Pharrell at Glastonbury ... (Jul '15)
|Feb 7
|Layla
|3
|Michelle Malkin: The Hip-Hop President - All Sw... (Sep '12)
|Feb 3
|MBTN
|9
|A Capella Hip-Hop Quartet
|Feb 1
|ainthip
|1
|Judge restricts Robin Thicke's contact with his...
|Jan 26
|Chris
|1
|Canadian pop singer Alessia Cara to play 'Satur...
|Jan 26
|lolp
|2
